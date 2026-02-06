Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny

Breakout talent, Strei, officially returns with his new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny marking his first release of the year and the beginning of a new creative chapter. In just a short space of time, Strei has proven himself to be an artist who understands the emotional language of music.

With his new single “Catapult”, he leans further into that instinct, offering a track that feels light on its feet yet grounded in lived experience. The song captures the tension between love, expectation and possibility, wrapped in a groove that invites movement from the very first note.

“Catapult” builds on Strei’s self-coined Afromood sound, a fusion of Afro rhythms and mood driven expression that has already earned him millions of listeners worldwide. This time, the emotion is still present, but it is carried by a brighter rhythm and a playful energy that marks one of his most dance friendly releases to date.

Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The song explores a moment where affection becomes entangled with material expectations, and instead of confrontation, Strei responds with optimism, curiosity and charm. It is a love song at heart, but one that chooses warmth and joy over heaviness.

The collaboration with Dxtiny adds a complementary layer to the record, enhancing its conversational feel and widening its emotional reach. Recorded at Kitzo Wrld Studios, the track came together organically during a collaborative session with producer BigSpace and engineer Treasure.

The process was instinctive and fast paced, with Strei freestyling melodies before shaping them into lyrics that feel effortless and honest. Completed over two days, the song reflects the spontaneity of its creation, never overworked and never forced.

Since emerging less than a year ago, Strei’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. With over 20 million streams, a viral debut EP that introduced Afromood to a global audience, and a growing presence across digital platforms, he has quickly positioned himself as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary Afrobeats. His ability to balance vulnerability with accessibility has resonated across borders, earning him organic support from fans and tastemakers alike.

“Catapult” feels like a natural next step in that journey. It is confident without being loud, romantic without being naive, and joyful without losing depth. As Strei continues to shape a sound that speaks to feeling as much as rhythm, this latest release reinforces his growing reputation as an artist who understands how emotion moves people, both on and off the dance floor.