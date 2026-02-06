Ad imageAd image
Africa

Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny

Strei delivers jouful love song in "Catapult", enriched with emotional depth and collaboration with Dxtiny.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Breakout talent, Strei, officially returns with his new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny marking his first release of the year and the beginning of a new creative chapter. In just a short space of time, Strei has proven himself to be an artist who understands the emotional language of music.

With his new single “Catapult”, he leans further into that instinct, offering a track that feels light on its feet yet grounded in lived experience. The song captures the tension between love, expectation and possibility, wrapped in a groove that invites movement from the very first note.

“Catapult” builds on Strei’s self-coined Afromood sound, a fusion of Afro rhythms and mood driven expression that has already earned him millions of listeners worldwide. This time, the emotion is still present, but it is carried by a brighter rhythm and a playful energy that marks one of his most dance friendly releases to date.

Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Strei. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The song explores a moment where affection becomes entangled with material expectations, and instead of confrontation, Strei responds with optimism, curiosity and charm. It is a love song at heart, but one that chooses warmth and joy over heaviness.

The collaboration with Dxtiny adds a complementary layer to the record, enhancing its conversational feel and widening its emotional reach. Recorded at Kitzo Wrld Studios, the track came together organically during a collaborative session with producer BigSpace and engineer Treasure.

The process was instinctive and fast paced, with Strei freestyling melodies before shaping them into lyrics that feel effortless and honest. Completed over two days, the song reflects the spontaneity of its creation, never overworked and never forced.

Since emerging less than a year ago, Strei’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. With over 20 million streams, a viral debut EP that introduced Afromood to a global audience, and a growing presence across digital platforms, he has quickly positioned himself as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary Afrobeats. His ability to balance vulnerability with accessibility has resonated across borders, earning him organic support from fans and tastemakers alike.

“Catapult” feels like a natural next step in that journey. It is confident without being loud, romantic without being naive, and joyful without losing depth. As Strei continues to shape a sound that speaks to feeling as much as rhythm, this latest release reinforces his growing reputation as an artist who understands how emotion moves people, both on and off the dance floor.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Yaa Jackson explores emotion on new song ‘Feeling’
King Promise & Mr Eazi reinvent a boy-band classic on “That Way”
Gen-Z meets Fuji Heritage: Oshamo’s “Shina Rampe”
Nana Asamoah celebrates national pride in new song ‘Ghana’
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Yaa Jackson Yaa Jackson explores emotion on new song ‘Feeling’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amos K & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.
Ko-Jo Cue co-signs Amos K after “HOMESICK III” moment
News
King Paluta
King Paluta releases music video for ‘Ewor Me’
Music
Wutah Kobby
‘One Day With You’: Wutah Kobby releases new song
Music
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Kwesi Arthur/X
Kwesi Arthur redeems it all with new EP “Redemption Valley”
Music
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Top Ghanaian Projects of 2025
Culture Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Piesie Esther at United Praise. Photo Credit: Broni Images
2025 cannot be discussed without me – Piesie Esther
News
Marince Omario
‘100 Degrees’: Marince Omario delivers scorching new song
Music
Lasmid & King Promise
Watch! Lasmid releases music video for ‘No Issues’
Music
Lasmid & King Promise share first look from upcoming “No Issues” video, Out tonight at 6PM GMT. Photo Credit: Supplied
Lasmid and King Promise offer a sneak peek into “No Issues”
News
Camidoh
Welcome To February 2026 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music
FloEazy
FloEazy returns with exciting new song; ‘Unnoticed’
Music

You Might Also Like