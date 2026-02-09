AfroFuture teams up with K-Zaka, Uncool Angels & Philharmonic for ‘Mngani Wam’

AfroFuture, one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural experience platforms, proudly announces the release of its second single, ‘Mngani Wam,’ from the AfroFuture-powered collaborative project titled “BAL’ING ON THE CONTINENT.”

‘Mngani Wam’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://orcd.co/mngani-wam

The release follows the project’s first single, ‘Funk Sauce (Wagwan),’ by one of Rwanda’s leading artists, Juno Kizigenza, released in June 2025.

The project is distributed via The Continent.Live, in partnership with Orchard West Africa, reinforcing a strong pan-African distribution and cultural exchange framework.

Afrofuturistic producer and DJ K-Zaka, genre-bending creative duo Uncool Angels, and acclaimed Amapiano vocalist Philharmonic come together on ‘Mngani Wam,’ a heartfelt celebration of friendship.

Translating to “my friend,” the record draws from real-life experiences and shared journeys, highlighting the beauty of honouring friendships that grow through different phases of life.

Warm, reflective, and uplifting, the song explores themes of loyalty, companionship, and chosen family—values that transcend borders and resonate deeply across the African continent.

Rooted in Afro House and Amapiano, the minimalist yet immersive production allows emotion, storytelling, and vocal depth to take centre stage.

THE VISION BEHIND BAL’ING ON THE CONTINENT

“BAL’ING ON THE CONTINENT” is a collaborative music project inspired by AfroFuture’s journey across Africa during the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Season 5.

While travelling with the BAL, AfroFuture connected with artists and producers from different African markets, sparking conversations around collaboration, creative exchange, and cultural storytelling.

These interactions laid the foundation for a project that brings together diverse sounds, languages, and perspectives into one cohesive body of work—using music as a cultural bridge to promote basketball on the African continent.

“The aim of this project is to encourage collaboration, foster unity, and bring together music from different parts of Africa, using music—one of the biggest cultural influences on the continent today—as a tool to promote basketball in Africa.

While on the road for BAL Season 5, AfroFuture proposed this collaborative project. The coming together of this tape fosters unity and collaboration, two of the core pillars AfroFuture has championed over the past nine years.”

— Khadijat El-Alawa, Head of Music & Talents, Culture Management Group (AfroFuture)

Last December, AfroFuture hosted an exclusive listening session for industry partners, offering an early preview of the project.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, setting the stage for a rollout that now looks to resonate with fans across Africa and beyond.

With its stripped-back yet dynamic production, ‘Mngani Wam’ creates space for reflection and emotional honesty.

The single serves as a powerful expression of AfroFuture’s long-standing commitment to cultural exchange, storytelling, and building bridges across Africa through music.

The release sets the tone for the broader “BAL’ING ON THE CONTINENT” project, scheduled for release later this year—positioning collaboration not merely as a creative choice, but as a continental cultural movement.