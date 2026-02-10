Ad imageAd image
Africa

Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa

Sony Music Africa signs Namibian artist Ms. Gideon, marking a milestone for Namibian representation in music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied

Sony Music Africa has signed Namibian singer‑songwriter Ms. Gideon (born Panduleni Gideon) through a partnership with ERA Music Group, marking the first time a recording artist from Namibia has joined the Sony Global Music Company roster.

At 20 years old, the Windhoek‑born musician is recognised for her soulful voice, emotive songwriting, and a sound that blends soul, Afrobeats, and African musical influences. Her music has been noted for its empowering messages, particularly for young African women, and she has quickly become one of Namibia’s most prominent emerging artists.

Ms. Gideon first gained attention through school choirs and online cover performances before rising to prominence in 2024 after winning the Next Narrative Africa talent competition. The victory led to a performance at New York’s Apollo Theatre, where she shared the stage with artists including Adekunle Gold and Patoranking.

Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied
Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied

Her breakout single, Home, made Namibian music history by becoming the fastest song from the country to reach one million views on YouTube. The song helped establish her as a rising force in Southern African music, attracting growing attention across social media and regional streaming platforms.

Ms. Gideon is scheduled to release her first single under Sony Music Africa, Tiki Tak Tak, on 27 February 2026.

“My dream has always been to represent Namibia with pride and show the world what young African voices can do,” Ms. Gideon said. “Joining Sony Music Africa is a huge moment, not just for me, but for every young girl back home who dreams boldly. I’m ready to make music that uplifts my people and moves the continent forward.”

Sony Music Africa highlighted the cultural significance of signing Ms. Gideon, noting her unique artistry and the importance of supporting new voices from emerging Southern African markets.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Basiame Captivates Listeners with Latest Afrobeat Single “Insane” | Watch Lyric Video
Basiame’s Musical Journey from Namibia to Ukraine: “Gimme Love” Unveiled
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Joker nharnah Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif
Next Article D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: Supplied
OT n Aiges starts the year with “View Once”
Music
Zara Larsson, MOLIY, and Lara Raj. Photo Credit: Supplied
Global pop royalty: MOLIY, Lara Raj, and Zara Larsson celebrate Tyla’s big Grammy Night
News
Cover Artwork: Ewor Me - King Paluta feat. Kwabena Kwabena
2026 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Music
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Kwesi Arthur/X
Kwesi Arthur redeems it all with new EP “Redemption Valley”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Joker nharnah
Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif
Music
MOGmusic
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
Music
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.
I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music