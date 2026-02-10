Ms. Gideon signs Namibia’s first major deal with Sony Music Africa

Sony Music Africa has signed Namibian singer‑songwriter Ms. Gideon (born Panduleni Gideon) through a partnership with ERA Music Group, marking the first time a recording artist from Namibia has joined the Sony Global Music Company roster.

At 20 years old, the Windhoek‑born musician is recognised for her soulful voice, emotive songwriting, and a sound that blends soul, Afrobeats, and African musical influences. Her music has been noted for its empowering messages, particularly for young African women, and she has quickly become one of Namibia’s most prominent emerging artists.

Ms. Gideon first gained attention through school choirs and online cover performances before rising to prominence in 2024 after winning the Next Narrative Africa talent competition. The victory led to a performance at New York’s Apollo Theatre, where she shared the stage with artists including Adekunle Gold and Patoranking.

Namibian singer and songwriter Ms. Gideon. Photo Credit: Supplied



Her breakout single, Home, made Namibian music history by becoming the fastest song from the country to reach one million views on YouTube. The song helped establish her as a rising force in Southern African music, attracting growing attention across social media and regional streaming platforms.

Ms. Gideon is scheduled to release her first single under Sony Music Africa, Tiki Tak Tak, on 27 February 2026.

“My dream has always been to represent Namibia with pride and show the world what young African voices can do,” Ms. Gideon said. “Joining Sony Music Africa is a huge moment, not just for me, but for every young girl back home who dreams boldly. I’m ready to make music that uplifts my people and moves the continent forward.”

Sony Music Africa highlighted the cultural significance of signing Ms. Gideon, noting her unique artistry and the importance of supporting new voices from emerging Southern African markets.