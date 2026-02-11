Ad imageAd image
Africa

Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’

Kemuel opens 2026 with “Ovah,” a raw breakup single exploring denial, jealousy, and emotional limbo.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Kemuel
Singer KemuelPhoto Credit: Kemuel

Rising Nigerian artist Kemuel opens 2026 with “Ovah,” his first release of the year and the official start of a new project cycle.

Released under Muse Studios Limited, the single is a raw, unfiltered look at the emotional limbo that follows a breakup—when it’s supposed to be over, but the feelings are still loud.

Based on a true story, Ovah lives in that messy middle stage where denial, grief, and anger all exist at once. Kemuel captures the contradiction of claiming you’ve moved on while still checking her Instagram, still calling her “baby,” still emotionally attached while trying to let go.

Listen to Ovah by Kemuel

The record leans into both pain and pride—saying hurtful things not out of indifference, but out of heartbreak.

By the second verse, the tone shifts. Jealousy, replacement, and moments of painful clarity creep in, forcing the realization that it’s really “ovah.” It’s not a clean breakup anthem—it’s an honest snapshot of emotional confusion before closure arrives.

The single is produced by Kemuel’s alter ego, Wondah, adding another layer of intimacy and control to the sound.

Known for emotionally resonant songwriting and a genre-fluid approach, Kemuel continues to carve his own lane in contemporary African music.

Following earlier projects like Escape and Clouds, Ovah signals a more vulnerable and focused chapter—setting the tone for what’s to come in this new era.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Strei turns emotion into motion on new single “Catapult” featuring Dxtiny
Gen-Z meets Fuji Heritage: Oshamo’s “Shina Rampe”
Wale drops music video for “Watching Us” ft. Leon Thomas
Amavi Sol drops “Íhúgbá” ahead of Valentine Season
Tkeyz releases new single “Baba Modupe” featuring Gaise Baba
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced. D-Black hints at launch of major media network
Next Article E.L E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Zara Larsson, MOLIY, and Lara Raj. Photo Credit: Supplied
Global pop royalty: MOLIY, Lara Raj, and Zara Larsson celebrate Tyla’s big Grammy Night
News
Kwesi Arthur. Photo Credit: Sourced.
I’m still making music from my pov – Kwesi Arthur
News
D-Black. Photo Credit: Sourced.
D-Black hints at launch of major media network
News
Epixode
Epixode goes in hard on new song ‘Bad To BMBKLT’
Music
Ebo Taylor. Photo Credit: Sourced.
Ebo Taylor dies at 90, day after festival launch
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

E.L
E.L signs deal with Sony Music Publishing West Africa
News
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black hints at new EP “Songs About Women”
News
Joker nharnah
Watch! Joker nharnah releases ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Black Sherif
Music
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole and Oxlade deliver smooth love song with ‘Odo Bra’
Music
MOGmusic
Experience God’s presence in new song ‘Holy’ by MOGmusic
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Music producer Hammer
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Retribution’ with RZJ, Kay-T and Mantse
Music
Hammer of The Last Two feat. Joey B, E.L, Fameye
New music! Hammer of The Last Two drops ‘Still Hammer’
Music
Minister Owusua
New music! Minister Owusua praises God in ‘Y3 Dan Wo (We Depend On You)’
Music
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Go time! Hammer of The Last Two releases new song ‘The Boys’ feat. Joey B, Sarkodie, and Medikal
Music
Donzy
Donzy drops high-energy new song ‘Forever’ feat. Beeztrap KOTM
Music

You Might Also Like