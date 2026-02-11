Kemuel explores post-breakup limbo on new release ‘Ovah’

Rising Nigerian artist Kemuel opens 2026 with “Ovah,” his first release of the year and the official start of a new project cycle.

Released under Muse Studios Limited, the single is a raw, unfiltered look at the emotional limbo that follows a breakup—when it’s supposed to be over, but the feelings are still loud.

Based on a true story, Ovah lives in that messy middle stage where denial, grief, and anger all exist at once. Kemuel captures the contradiction of claiming you’ve moved on while still checking her Instagram, still calling her “baby,” still emotionally attached while trying to let go.

Listen to Ovah by Kemuel

The record leans into both pain and pride—saying hurtful things not out of indifference, but out of heartbreak.

By the second verse, the tone shifts. Jealousy, replacement, and moments of painful clarity creep in, forcing the realization that it’s really “ovah.” It’s not a clean breakup anthem—it’s an honest snapshot of emotional confusion before closure arrives.

The single is produced by Kemuel’s alter ego, Wondah, adding another layer of intimacy and control to the sound.

Known for emotionally resonant songwriting and a genre-fluid approach, Kemuel continues to carve his own lane in contemporary African music.

Following earlier projects like Escape and Clouds, Ovah signals a more vulnerable and focused chapter—setting the tone for what’s to come in this new era.