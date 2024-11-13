fbpx
Artistes

Arathejay returns to #1 on Apple Music Ghana with ‘Jesus Christ II’

Experience the anthemic appeal of Arathejay's hit single “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif, as the Ghanaian artist continues his meteoric rise to fame.

Photo of Jude Tackie, Ghana Music Jude Tackie, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram
Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram

Ghanaian artist Arathejay has reclaimed the top spot on Apple Music’s “Top 100: Ghana” with his hit single “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif.

Since its release in August, the track has become a national favourite, never dropping out of the top three, a rare feat that speaks to its anthemic appeal and the talent driving it.

This milestone crowns an already impressive year for Arathejay. After the success of his debut project, “Finding Nimo: The Capsule,” he has continued to rise, gaining recognition as Apple Music’s Spotlight Artist for October and attracting fans far beyond Ghana’s borders.

Related Articles

Arathejay

Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram
Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram

Now, as he gears up to drop a new single to close out the year, fans are eagerly waiting to see what he’ll deliver next. With a streak of hits and a growing reputation, Arathejay’s journey is only getting started and 2025 looks even brighter.

Listen to “Jesus Christ II” by Arathejay ft. Black Sherif

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Jude Tackie, Ghana Music Jude Tackie, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Jude Tackie, Ghana Music

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music

A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.

Related Articles

Me Baby by Skyface SDW & AraTheJay

Video: Me Baby by Skyface SDW & AraTheJay

4 weeks ago
Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule by AratheJay

Album: Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule by AratheJay

1st July 2024
Jesus Christ 2 by AratheJay feat. Black Sherif

Single: Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay feat. Black Sherif

29th August 2024
R2Bees, AraTheJay & Ghana's finest stars to shine at the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024

R2Bees, AraTheJay & Ghana’s finest stars to shine at the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown