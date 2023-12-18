Meet SOLDOUT BME: The Urban Gospel Duo, pushing boundaries in Ghana with their ”A WALK WITH JESUS” EP

The Ghanaian music duo, SOLDOUT BME, is making an indelible mark on the urban music scene with their groundbreaking AfroGospel EP, “A Walk with Jesus.”

This dynamic duo stands out as a unique and rare force, ushering in a fresh perspective to the vibrant landscape of urban gospel music in Ghana. Listen here.

The recently released EP, “A Walk with Jesus,” is a testament to the dynamic synergy between the duo, offering a musical experience that transcends the ordinary.

The EP takes listeners on a chronological journey through themes of consciousness, grace, satisfaction, divine purpose, remembrance, gratitude, and elevation.

SOLDOUT BME’s music is characterized by soulful melodies, thought-provoking lyrics, and a commitment to sharing the messages of faith and hope.

The tracks on the EP include:

“Sober”: Speaking of the grace of God in a believer’s life. “No Sin”: Christ sees no sin, embrace spiritual openness. “Satisfied”: Find tranquility in the embrace of Jesus Christ. “Send Me”: Speaks of being an instrument for God’s divine purpose. “Stuck”: Following the leadings of the Holy Spirit “Obolo”: A rhythmic redemption story of divine elevation. “Nagode”: A song of Thanksgiving.

SOLDOUT BME’s emergence as a music duo in urban gospel Ghana signals a refreshing change, showcasing that collaboration can be a powerful force in delivering messages of inspiration and spirituality.

The EP not only underscores the duo’s musical prowess but also highlights the diversity of their artistry.

“A Walk with Jesus” is more than an album; it’s a testament to SOLDOUT BME’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AfroGospel music, carving out a unique space in an industry where individual voices often take center stage.

As SOLDOUT BME continues to break new ground, fans and listeners can anticipate an authentic and transformative musical experience that resonates with the soul.

The duo’s commitment to spreading the message of faith and redemption is evident in every note, creating a powerful connection between their AfroGospel sound and the hearts of their audience.

Find the link to the EP here.

