Discover the Talents of Addytan: a Rising Star with a Passion for Social Change – More HERE!

Addytan, a brilliant and diverse Ghanaian performer, is known in real life as Addy Nii Tettey Antiaye.

The Afrobeats, dancehall, and singer was born on September 5 in Accra, Ghana, and attended Rev. John Teye, Silicon Valley International, and Faith Evangelical Mission for his elementary and junior high school education.

Following the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), he was admitted to St. John’s Grammar Senior High School.

After completing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he was admitted to Accra Technical University, then known as Accra Polytechnic University, where he studied marketing.

Growing up, he aspired to be a professional soccer player, but at the age of nine, he discovered his passion for music.

Pursuing music as a career choice, he is motivated by the plight of the impoverished and underprivileged, believing that music is the best channel for communicating with them and giving them hope for a better future.

Addytan feels that by writing lyrics in his Music, he may aid many underprivileged and poor individuals.

Addytan, a budding musician, looks up to Prince Bright of Bukbak repute as his role model.

Follow and connect with Addytan on the following social media accounts.

Facebook: Addytan

Twitter: @Addytan

Instagram: @Addytan

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic