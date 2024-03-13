KO7: From Kwahu Obomeng to National Recognition

John Nkansah, widely recognized as KO7, is an emerging artist hailing from Kwahu Obomeng in Ghana’s Eastern Region. His distinctive fusion of highlife and afrobeat has swiftly garnered him widespread acclaim, endearing him to fans locally and internationally.

KO7 began his musical journey in 2013 and has experienced consistent growth in his career. In 2019, he captured the hearts of regional music enthusiasts with his popular track “Ya Socketti,” which featured engaging melodies and lyrics that resonated with listeners.

In 2019, KO7 was honored with the Eastern Music Awards Best Collaboration of the Year, marking a pivotal moment in his career that led to increased recognition within the industry. Furthermore, he has been awarded the Kwahu Music Awards Artist of the Year for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023, and has also claimed the title of Eastern Music Awards Artiste of the Year in both years.

Some of KO7’s most recognized tracks include “Gaza,” “Na Who,” “Style Biaabi,” and “Ya Socketti.” In 2021, he unveiled “All Stars,” a collaborative piece featuring prominent Kwahu artists. This track underscored his knack for uniting artists to craft a chart-topping hit.

In addition to his musical career, KO7 is renowned for his charitable efforts within the community. Leveraging his influence, he has contributed to various initiatives, such as awarding scholarships to local students and aiding in the establishment of a community library. KO7’s tracks have featured numerous prominent artists, including Fameye, Obibini, Epixode, and Luther, now known as Luta GH, among others.

KO7 is quickly becoming a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene. His exceptional talent and diligent efforts have garnered a dedicated following. With his distinctive sound and unwavering commitment to music, it won’t be long before he gains widespread recognition in Ghana and internationally.

KO7’s unwavering commitment and diligent work in his field have culminated in successful collaborations with various record labels, including Sent One Records, Wireless Moni Crew, and Team Success Entertainment. Presently affiliated with 7Muzik record label, he is creating a buzz in the music scene with his latest track ‘No Fake,’ which is garnering impressive streaming figures online.

See KO7 photos

Watch No Fake by KO7 on YouTube

KO7 – No Fake. Credit: YouTube

