Fizzy Noni shares his excitement about his new single, aptly titled “Love,” which marks his debut into the music industry.

In the vibrant world of Ghanaian music, a new talent emerges, ready to captivate audiences with his infectious beats and soulful melodies. His name? Johnson Amoah, but in the music scene, he goes by the catchy showbiz name – Fizzy Noni.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his showbiz name, Fizzy Noni reveals that it originated from his school days when friends affectionately called him “Efizzy” for his swag.

Fizzy Noni makes an entry with Love single. Photo Credit: Fizzy Noni

Taking the “E” out and adding “Noni” resulted in a name that felt just right and has stuck with him ever since.

Beyond his debut single, Fizzy Noni hints at future projects simmering on the horizon, promising something special for his fans when the time is right.

With a blend of influences from Nigeria and Ghana, Fizzy Noni feels blessed to call both countries home, drawing inspiration from the rich musical tapestry woven between the two nations.

Influenced by musical giants like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Killbeatz, and R2bees, Fizzy Noni finds inspiration in the world around him, especially the diverse sounds of today’s music scene.

Listen to Love by Fizzy Noni

Love – Fizzy Noni. Credit: YouTube

For Fizzy Noni, success as an artist is about leaving a lasting mark on the industry, and he’s determined to achieve that through hard work, dedication, and a willingness to continuously learn and evolve as an artist.

As he embarks on this exciting journey, Fizzy Noni invites fans to join him on a musical adventure filled with love, passion, and unforgettable melodies.

With his debut single “Love” leading the way, Fizzy Noni is ready to make his mark and carve out his place in the hearts of music lovers everywhere.

