Feeling! Uncover Ivory Osidan’s new release

Ivory Osidan returns with a new record titled Feeling blending Afropop and Rap music seamlessly in this exciting song.

Known primarily as a rapper, Osidan showcases her versatile talent by incorporating singing vocals into this track. Not many artists can successfully rap and sing simultaneously on their own songs.

Imagine yourself in a scenario where you develop romantic feelings for a friend. You’re unsure whether to confess your emotions or keep them hidden, fearing it might change the dynamics of your relationship.

This is the scenario Ivory Osidan explores in her latest release.

The song’s introduction sets the tone with her singing, “You and I, thought we had something on the low.” Delusions are common in modern dating, with “delulu” even becoming a playful term on social media.

The intro also highlights the experience of settling for friendship to protect oneself from potential hurt, as she pleads, “Be my friend, you tell me sey I dey do slow. I understand, I no fit chase you like them girls.”

Essentially, it’s about seeking friendship with someone you desire more from, while the other person might just be feeling the same or longing to be pursued, viewing your pace in asking them out as too slow for their liking.

In the chorus, she declares her feelings, questioning why her crush fails to perceive them. Ivory Osidan continues in the rap verse, reflecting on scars from past experiences while expressing her determination to focus solely on pursuing her dreams.

“I got big dreams, Big love, Bigger Scars, Big heart, The only thing I chase is big bars.” Ivory Osidan

The artist conveys that music is her main focus now and doesn’t want the rush of emotions to hinder it. However, if romance comes her way again, she hopes it will happen naturally and easy .

Ivory Osidan identifies as an introvert, though her demeanour may suggest otherwise in creative settings. She uses music as an outlet for her feelings.

