Kwesi Amewuga: Ghana’s Rising Star Prepares for Takeoff

Kwesi Amewuga, originally from Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region of Ghana, is emerging as a significant figure in the music industry. He was born on July 21, 1996, into a family with a rich cultural tapestry. His mother, Susana Boakye Bodjah, shares his place of origin, while his father, Anthony Bruce Bodjah, brings the heritage of the Ewe people from the Volta Region. Kwesi is one of four siblings and shares his artistic journey with a brother, who is professionally recognized as Kwabena Lyta in the musical realm.

Kwesi embarked on his educational journey at St. Mary’s Seminary/Senior High School located in Lolobi, within the Volta Region, subsequently completing his higher secondary education at St. Joseph Senior High School.

His foray into music commenced during his tenure at Junior High School (JHS), a period during which he was notably influenced by his elder brother, Kwabena Lyta, an active participant in the music scene. Initially mimicking his brother’s rap performances, Kwesi honed his skills and quickly established a following among his peers.

By the second year of JHS, he resolved to pursue an independent artistic route, penning original raps and expressing his unique creative talents.

After completing his secondary education, Kwesi embarked on a vocation as a fuel dispensary operator at a local petrol station, all the while diligently working toward a career in the musical arts.

His significant breakthrough transpired in the year 2020, a juncture at which he partook in various rap competitions and released a series of improvised musical performances on digital platforms, notably YouTube and TikTok.

Kwesi’s distinctive approach to music, marked by an astute integration of wordplay within his lyrics, struck a chord with a broad audience base, culminating in the cultivation of a dedicated group of supporters.

Young LandGuard EP (2023): Marking the onset of Kwesi’s journey in music, the Young LandGuard EP (2023) is a testament to his lyrical dexterity and eclectic musical style. The extended play features a collection of singles such as “Moves” and “Y3 B3 Blow”, which serve as anthems of empowerment and inspiration for the hustling youth and inhabitants of the urban enclaves.

In a dialogue with NDA, a fellow luminary in the realm of music commerce, Kwesi articulated the significance of fostering indigenous talents, incorporating cutting-edge methodologies, and crafting a propitious infrastructure for the artisans in the Ghanaian music sector.

He contends that technological advancements and digital forums are instrumental in projecting the essence of Ghanaian melodies to an international audience. Through streaming services and various social media channels, musicians have access to unparalleled avenues for engaging with listeners across the globe.

Kwesi articulates the obstacles confronting musicians from Ghana, which encompass a scarcity of resources and infrastructural deficiencies. Despite these challenges, he envisages a future wherein Ghanaian musical talents gain international acclaim, extending beyond the African continent. He believes that through synergistic collaboration, effective mentorship, and the cultivation of a dynamic creative milieu, these aspirations can be actualized.

Kwesi Amewuga’s transition from impromptu performances during his Junior High School years to establishing himself as an emerging talent in the Ghanaian music scene is a testament to his dedication, inventive spirit, and fervor. Observers should maintain vigilance on this burgeoning artist as he proceeds to create significant impact within the musical domain. 🎵🌟

