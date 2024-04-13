A Spotlight on Alaptawan: A New Artist to Watch

Nketiah Felicity, who was born on October 9, 2000, in the scenic municipality of Bolgatanga in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has established herself as an emergent musical authority known by the sobriquet Alaptawan. Her trajectory, spanning from regional esteem to a burgeoning national reputation, epitomizes an extraordinary ascent.

The musical compositions of Alaptawan are distinguished by an exquisite fusion of traditional Ghanaian rhythms with the nuances of modern soundscapes. Her compositions, characterized by profound melodies and compelling lyrics, strike a chord with a diverse demographic. Upon her introduction to the performance arena, Alaptawan has consistently engaged audiences with her robust vocal prowess and dynamic presence.

During an evening characterized by its dynamic performances, Alaptawan distinguished herself at the Guinness Ghana AccraVaganza. Occupying the stage with renowned artists such as Shatta Wale and DarkoVibes, her presence was notable. Her musical presentation was a proficient blend of high-tempo dancehall beats with the depth of soulful melodies.

With apparent ease, Alaptawan transitioned across musical styles, garnering further enthusiasm from her audience. Her repertoire included the well-received single “Bossu” alongside newer compositions, notably her recent work, “Vaganza”.

The artistic prowess of Alaptawan has garnered due recognition in the form of multiple award nominations and awards.

2022 3MUSIC AWARDS Nominee

2022 EMA Nominee

2021 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2020 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2019 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2019 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (NEA AWARDS)

The influence of Alaptawan transcends the enthrallment of her live renditions. Her foresight encompasses a Ghanaian musical landscape that is conducive to pioneering endeavors, cultivates indigenous aptitude, and has international relevance. Furnished with her distinctive sonority and resolute commitment, she stands ready to create ripples that will be felt well outside the borders of Ghana.

The odyssey of Alaptawan stands as a compelling endorsement of fervor, genuineness, and exceptional artistry. It is advisable to remain attentive to her harmonious enchantment, as her ascent in the musical firmament is still in its nascent stage. 🎵🌟

Watch Bossu by Alaptawan

Alaptawan – Bossu. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic