Rising Star Riley Tey Introduces Afroswing to Ghanaian Culture – More HERE!

The Ghanaian music scene welcomes a new sensation and versatile artiste Jason Riley Tey, known professionally as Riley Tey.

The singer steps into the spotlight with a passion for music ingrained in him since childhood and honed through his days in Senior High School.

Riley Tey is poised to make waves with his unique blend of Afrobeats and lifestyle-inspired tunes. Riley Tey’s music is a fusion of traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary Afro-swing elements, promising to captivate listeners with its infectious beats and catchy melodies.

Rising Star Riley Tey Introduces Afroswing to Ghanaian Culture. Photo Credit: Ottobo Ent.

His debut single, “Players Anthem,” produced by the renowned producer Cowery, showcases his talent and sets the stage for his promising career ahead.

Signed to Ottobi Entertainment, Riley Tey is the record label’s flagship artiste, representing the dynamic and culturally rich landscape of Ghanaian music.

Ottobi Entertainment is committed to uplifting the music space with authenticity and identity, believing that the fusion of Ghanaian sounds with global influences is the key to bridging the gap between Ghanaian music and the rest of Africa.

“Players Anthem” is now available exclusively on selected radio stations such as Hitz1039FM, Okay 101.7Fm, and Pluzz 89.9Fm, offering listeners a taste of Riley Tey’s distinctive sound and paving the way for his upcoming releases.

Riley Tey’s arrival on the music scene heralds a new era of creativity and innovation in Ghanaian music, and fans can expect nothing short of excellence from this rising star.

About Riley Tey

Riley Tey, born Jason Riley Tey, is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and lifestyle artiste known for his unique blend of traditional Ghanaian rhythms and contemporary Afro-swing influences.

With a passion for music that dates back to his childhood, Riley Tey has mastered his craft over the years, culminating in his debut single “Players Anthem” produced by the Cowery.

Signed to Ottobi Entertainment, Riley Tey is set to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene with his fresh and innovative sound.

About Ottobi Entertainment

Ottobi Entertainment is a Ghanaian record label committed to promoting authenticity and identity in the music space.

With a focus on bridging the gap between Ghanaian music and the rest of Africa, Ottobi Entertainment represents a new wave of talent poised to elevate the industry with creativity and innovation.

Riley Tey is the flagship artiste of Ottobi Entertainment, embodying the label’s ethos of dynamism and cultural upliftment.

