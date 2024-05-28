Kojo Kufour unveils new single Bayifour

Kojo Kufour, hailing from Ghana’s vibrant Western Region, has unveiled his latest musical endeavor, a spellbinding single titled “Bayifour.”

Since igniting his musical journey in 2015, Kufour has continually captivated audiences with his unique sound and storytelling prowess.

Listen to Bayifour by Kojo Kufour

Bayifour, featuring Dependable, delves into the mystique of witchcraft, offering listeners a mesmerizing sonic experience that transcends conventional boundaries.

Through infectious rhythms, Kufour seamlessly merges tradition with contemporary musical elements, creating a track that resonates with authenticity and intrigue.

Kojo Kufour

In this latest release, Kufour showcases his artistic evolution, pushing boundaries and embracing his cultural roots with unwavering confidence.

“Bayifour” serves as a testament to Kufour’s commitment to artistic excellence and his unwavering dedication to storytelling through music.

