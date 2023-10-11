fbpx
Lyrics: Victory by Joyce Blessing

Victory by Joyce Blessing
Victory by Joyce Blessing

W’ahyɛ me anuonyam
Animguase yi nyinaa mu
PRAY, Arh Arh.

He is changing my life
He is giving me victory
(Je m’appelle Unbreakable)
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me free
(Still Unbreakable)
So I will give you thanks and praise
(Only God)
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

Deɛ obia mpɛ na wofa yɛ oo
Deɛ ɔmo sɛe no na wo siesie no
W’ahyɛ me anuonyam
Wɔ animguase yi nyinaa mu
Medawase oo, meyi w’ayɛ
Awurade eee.

W’amma manim anguase
Mede w’asedi ka oo
Mede w’ayeyi ka oo
W’ama me ahoɔden
wɔ ahweaseɛ nyinaa mu
So all my thanks and praises
Mede ma wo nkoaa.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

Eduru mmerɛ a na
Anidasoɔ asa no, ah
Dahiada mu na wobaaɛ OO
Wo ma me ahoɔden
Wɔ ahweaseɛ nyinaa mu
Medawase OO, meyi w’ayɛ
Awurade eee.

W’amma manim anguase
Mede w’aseda ka oo
Mede w’ayeyi ka oo
W’akyekyere me werɛ
Wɔ awerɛhoɔ nyinaa mu
So all my Thanks and Praises
Mede ma wo nkoaa.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

He is Changing my Life
He is giving me Victory
(Je m’appelle Unbreakable)
When I am in trouble,
You come and set me FREE
(Still Unbreakable)
So I will give you Thanks and Praise
I Serve a Living God
I Serve a Mighty God.

