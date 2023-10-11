Lyrics: Victory by Joyce Blessing

W’ahyɛ me anuonyam

Animguase yi nyinaa mu

PRAY, Arh Arh.

He is changing my life

He is giving me victory

(Je m’appelle Unbreakable)

When I am in trouble,

You come and set me free

(Still Unbreakable)

So I will give you thanks and praise

(Only God)

I Serve a Living God

I Serve a Mighty God.

Deɛ obia mpɛ na wofa yɛ oo

Deɛ ɔmo sɛe no na wo siesie no

W’ahyɛ me anuonyam

Wɔ animguase yi nyinaa mu

Medawase oo, meyi w’ayɛ

Awurade eee.

W’amma manim anguase

Mede w’asedi ka oo

Mede w’ayeyi ka oo

W’ama me ahoɔden

wɔ ahweaseɛ nyinaa mu

So all my thanks and praises

Mede ma wo nkoaa.

Eduru mmerɛ a na

Anidasoɔ asa no, ah

Dahiada mu na wobaaɛ OO

Wo ma me ahoɔden

Wɔ ahweaseɛ nyinaa mu

Medawase OO, meyi w’ayɛ

Awurade eee.

W’amma manim anguase

Mede w’aseda ka oo

Mede w’ayeyi ka oo

W’akyekyere me werɛ

Wɔ awerɛhoɔ nyinaa mu

So all my Thanks and Praises

Mede ma wo nkoaa.

