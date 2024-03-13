Lyrics: Boom Boom by Omar Sterling feat. Reggie, Jay Bahd & O’Kenneth

Omar Sterling

Boom Boom

The boy is back with the bass

And back with ma babe

From back in the day

Am back with the fact

We dey try Senegal

Weney rap you dey rap

Catch zoom zoom

The boy is fashionable

Wo girl no y3 fine

Body y3 thick

We no dey so lie

Came through the back and the high with the dark skin

Verse – Reggie

Aye, yo

I’m back with the shady’s from the 90s

My drip so fresh waahw3 me Nikes

Brown skin girls na 3y3 me side cheese

3y3 swag nkoaa fresh in the white Tees

Aye, dripping freshen ee

Zoom zoom mafia in my city

Refuse to be broke

Mep3 milli

Bad bee a y3de meky3n shakiri

Guy guy mienu

Verse – Jay Bhad

Maame w33je

Fa wo to b3gye

Bu wo mu na gye

Ka wo ho twerk

Trumu tanka ma ne ndeadi

Me fie kwan ni ma y3n headi

Ma gye wo girl dea daabro sorry

Mabie no keys 1 2 3 story

Mebuee a madwen no so 3ny3 bad 3y3 kama )y3 virgin

Kala ne mu )d3

Merepia till morning

Verse – O ’Kenneth

Came through the back with pack with ma kilos

Thick shorty firi bad yard k)hy3 movenpick

With chikafa de3 onim 3y3 cheese and pics

Feeli boys steeze so we don’t want no tricks

Omo selebo, s3 new girl no bu ne mu k) soro ba wohu s3 ne favorite song

Preyman nii baba )b3ba fie a, gye )mo ap)n

3y3 zoom zoom 3bob) me denden

3ban a matwere yi 3ne mabandenden

Mede voom voom ma mbedi na mensen

Gyina aboronsan no ase

Mepue ma mendwen

Na megye boom boom

……

Chorus – Omar Sterling

Boom Boom

The boy is back with the bass

And back with ma babe

From back in the day

Am back with the fact

We dey try Senegal

Weney rap you dey rap

Catch zoom zoom

The boy is fashionable

Wo girl no y3 fine

Body y3 thick

We no dey so lie

Came through the back and the high with the dark skin

Refrain

Hello, came through the back from the ghetto

Swag elephant you go mellow

O’Kenneth

Ma drip style you not my fellow

Omar Sterling

Ball hard kamello

Ball kamello

Chorus – Omar Sterling

Boom Boom

The boy is back with the bass

And back with ma babe

From back in the day

Am back with the fact

We dey try Senegal

Weney rap you dey rap

Catch zoom zoom

The boy is fashionable

Wo girl no y3 fine

Body y3 thick

We no dey so lie

Came through the back and the high with the dark skin