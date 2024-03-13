Lyrics: Boom Boom by Omar Sterling feat. Reggie, Jay Bahd & O’Kenneth
Omar Sterling
Boom Boom
The boy is back with the bass
And back with ma babe
From back in the day
Am back with the fact
We dey try Senegal
Weney rap you dey rap
Catch zoom zoom
The boy is fashionable
Wo girl no y3 fine
Body y3 thick
We no dey so lie
Came through the back and the high with the dark skin
Verse – Reggie
Aye, yo
I’m back with the shady’s from the 90s
My drip so fresh waahw3 me Nikes
Brown skin girls na 3y3 me side cheese
3y3 swag nkoaa fresh in the white Tees
Aye, dripping freshen ee
Zoom zoom mafia in my city
Refuse to be broke
Mep3 milli
Bad bee a y3de meky3n shakiri
Guy guy mienu
Verse – Jay Bhad
Maame w33je
Fa wo to b3gye
Bu wo mu na gye
Ka wo ho twerk
Trumu tanka ma ne ndeadi
Me fie kwan ni ma y3n headi
Ma gye wo girl dea daabro sorry
Mabie no keys 1 2 3 story
Mebuee a madwen no so 3ny3 bad 3y3 kama )y3 virgin
Kala ne mu )d3
Merepia till morning
Verse – O ’Kenneth
Came through the back with pack with ma kilos
Thick shorty firi bad yard k)hy3 movenpick
With chikafa de3 onim 3y3 cheese and pics
Feeli boys steeze so we don’t want no tricks
Omo selebo, s3 new girl no bu ne mu k) soro ba wohu s3 ne favorite song
Preyman nii baba )b3ba fie a, gye )mo ap)n
3y3 zoom zoom 3bob) me denden
3ban a matwere yi 3ne mabandenden
Mede voom voom ma mbedi na mensen
Gyina aboronsan no ase
Mepue ma mendwen
Na megye boom boom
Chorus – Omar Sterling
Refrain
Hello, came through the back from the ghetto
Swag elephant you go mellow
O’Kenneth
Ma drip style you not my fellow
Omar Sterling
Ball hard kamello
Ball kamello
Chorus – Omar Sterling
