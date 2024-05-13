Lyrics: Brag by Sarkodie

Uuh yeah

came in the game when I was supposed to

Na me ne nam I had nobody to go to

Poor boy from the gutter wey no get nothing to eat but I was thinking about selling the o2

I never gave up on the dream but I was close to

Even the people wey de for Coach you

Started switching up me and I was losing it afei me sendi WhatsApp aa everybody de ghost you

I had feeling I was

Gonna be bigger than how the people see me put my money where my mouth is

wh3 ma brabo muaa me maame woo me s3 menb3 re cash am not supposed to be sleeping on these couches

I was born to make it outta the ghetto and cop my mama a Rollie and buy myself a couple houses

Bitch I’m trying to touch a milli put your pussy on the side gimme space make you no touch my trousers

Wizkid came I was already doing it

Davido started when I was improving it

And then Odogwu came through black sherif to asake am still going you thought I was losing it

My biggest competition is Kendrick and Cole

Tonight am touching the club and spending some Dough

I see the microphone and I’m ready to go

Me bor rap senia me suck pito mete beat a mennya throat

I passed the test I took fights

I swear this shit is too light

I gotto brag I’m too quiet

I’m about the bread Am so tight

Snipe these rappers on sight

Fuck with me I’m gon strike

Put in the work we don’t hype

When it comes to this I’m too nice

Na mo neh

Mo adwenfi no 3ne mo n3

Adu sumor kwaadu opuro sumoh mg3h

Mekyer3 me s3 m3y3 omaa sio neh

Turn it up

Niggas trying to set me up

Mankaa na meboa ade3 no y3 me ya

Bra b3 fe ma fon wo wie aa na sɔ me ha

Time na menbaa game ne mu na you people all be jons Ebe me got a lot of Niggas woke

Omo hy3 saa diss me but then they go Dey wait for response but I knew that the industry be joke

I swear to god Ghana ha nobody had the nerve it was me myself and I wey I carry all the load

You gotto check yourself when you talk to me to dabiaa 3wose me kae mo s3 you messing with the goat

Been through it all still a nigga don’t stop hope you taking all the notes

Like drake I’ll be walking through the 6 with ma

Thought I told you corny niggas a decade ago

S3 ma charge me battery and I’m ready to go

Started with a couple niggas but them all b cold

Few people rapping but we we never go fold

Any time I hop on beat

I start compete

Cos the nigga come from streets

And I don’t sleep

I gotto get back on feet

I don’t cheat

Menka ho de3 a it’s not complete

I got some heat

So many reasons I dont speak

Cos a lot of these rappers still stuck on beef

Let’s be honest how many people go rap on these

Type of beats throw it on if they not gon freeze huh