Lyrics: Brag by Sarkodie
Uuh yeah
came in the game when I was supposed to
Na me ne nam I had nobody to go to
Poor boy from the gutter wey no get nothing to eat but I was thinking about selling the o2
I never gave up on the dream but I was close to
Even the people wey de for Coach you
Started switching up me and I was losing it afei me sendi WhatsApp aa everybody de ghost you
I had feeling I was
Gonna be bigger than how the people see me put my money where my mouth is
wh3 ma brabo muaa me maame woo me s3 menb3 re cash am not supposed to be sleeping on these couches
I was born to make it outta the ghetto and cop my mama a Rollie and buy myself a couple houses
Bitch I’m trying to touch a milli put your pussy on the side gimme space make you no touch my trousers
Wizkid came I was already doing it
Davido started when I was improving it
And then Odogwu came through black sherif to asake am still going you thought I was losing it
My biggest competition is Kendrick and Cole
Tonight am touching the club and spending some Dough
I see the microphone and I’m ready to go
Me bor rap senia me suck pito mete beat a mennya throat
I passed the test I took fights
I swear this shit is too light
I gotto brag I’m too quiet
I’m about the bread Am so tight
Snipe these rappers on sight
Fuck with me I’m gon strike
Put in the work we don’t hype
When it comes to this I’m too nice
Na mo neh
Mo adwenfi no 3ne mo n3
Adu sumor kwaadu opuro sumoh mg3h
Mekyer3 me s3 m3y3 omaa sio neh
Turn it up
Niggas trying to set me up
Mankaa na meboa ade3 no y3 me ya
Bra b3 fe ma fon wo wie aa na sɔ me ha
Time na menbaa game ne mu na you people all be jons Ebe me got a lot of Niggas woke
Omo hy3 saa diss me but then they go Dey wait for response but I knew that the industry be joke
I swear to god Ghana ha nobody had the nerve it was me myself and I wey I carry all the load
You gotto check yourself when you talk to me to dabiaa 3wose me kae mo s3 you messing with the goat
Been through it all still a nigga don’t stop hope you taking all the notes
Like drake I’ll be walking through the 6 with ma
Thought I told you corny niggas a decade ago
S3 ma charge me battery and I’m ready to go
Started with a couple niggas but them all b cold
Few people rapping but we we never go fold
Any time I hop on beat
I start compete
Cos the nigga come from streets
And I don’t sleep
I gotto get back on feet
I don’t cheat
Menka ho de3 a it’s not complete
I got some heat
So many reasons I dont speak
Cos a lot of these rappers still stuck on beef
Let’s be honest how many people go rap on these
Type of beats throw it on if they not gon freeze huh