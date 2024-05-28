Lyrics: Amen by Sarkodie & Beeztrap KOTM

Kanee na me sikasem nso aani

Menni whee menni one penny

But I knew it was a long journey

Nti menom nsuo koraa na ma wo no henny

Me girl tri ho akoko perming

Me sore Anopa mese god damit

S3 me ho nfa me koraa 3wo s3 pie gotto keep the fire burning

Money be the reason we de hustle

247 3boso

Wo b3 ba na madedamu agye me bottle a

3nny3 s3 mas3e mep3 s3 manum tɔ so

Me de wo ka a fa koti b3 moa me

Fis3 mabusuamu no obiaa mmoa me

Ma desoa 3da me ti so dooso ma kyin akyin akyin aa so obiaa Nsoa me nti menua

I no fit deny I’m blessed o

Ahh oo Ahh

Onyame asesa me curse oo

Ahh oo Ahh

Baabi a y3fri aa yɛde abɛ pie mu ha sei only God knows

Beautiful things will happen through all the highs and lows

yɛ gyedie nsa

Hwe anfa aa mframa bɛfa

Yeah

Thats a blessing

Allahu Akbar

Lord you are great

I will give you all the praise

Nante wɔ valley of death

Nyame Nti I no go shake

Meka me papa kotodwe I never had this

2k dollar mede y3 me car me service

Onyame ab3 sesa me curses

S3 me pie aa I de pull up with with a bad bitch

I’m dripping and sipping don perignon

With a bitch in the kitchen

I’m sitting and thinking how I used to dream bout the blinks and the big things

Swag

but we never had it like that

Mama am gone but I’m coming right back

Mo fiise yapɔn Na y3 ma mo mic check

Sesiaa no nkoso yɛbɛ ko no high tech

Niggas still same but the money don change

How I switch up got you looking all strange

Before you go win you for go through pain

Chale we de ball can’t complain

I came from one to ten

Rate me hustle ninety-nine

Hwɛ me, Mentumi nnyɛ 9-5

Yesu knocking

Come inside

Na mese sika bɔ me dam

Deɛ ɔɔyɛ me ne me ham

Adesua bi so me bɛ tam kɔ

Menne Nyame nɛ nam

Yɛ kyerɛ me Juju I no do sorry

I know Jesus go do for me

The devil keep knocking

What

Mennyɛ no deɛn

Take your Juju I no do sorry

I know Jesus go do for me

(F*ck)

The devil keep knocking

What

Mennyɛ no deɛn

(Kraa)

I no fit deny I’m blessed o

Ahh oo Ahh

Onyame asesa me curse oo

Ahh oo Ahh

Baabi a y3fri aa yɛde abɛ pie mu ha sei only God knows

Beautiful things will happen through all the highs and lows

yɛ gyedie nsa

Hwe anfa aa mframa bɛfa

Yeah

Thats a blessing

Allahu Akbar

Lord you are great

I will give you all the praise

Nante wɔ valley of death

Nyame Nti I no go shake