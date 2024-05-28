Lyrics: Amen by Sarkodie & Beeztrap KOTM
Kanee na me sikasem nso aani
Menni whee menni one penny
But I knew it was a long journey
Nti menom nsuo koraa na ma wo no henny
Me girl tri ho akoko perming
Me sore Anopa mese god damit
S3 me ho nfa me koraa 3wo s3 pie gotto keep the fire burning
Money be the reason we de hustle
247 3boso
Wo b3 ba na madedamu agye me bottle a
3nny3 s3 mas3e mep3 s3 manum tɔ so
Me de wo ka a fa koti b3 moa me
Fis3 mabusuamu no obiaa mmoa me
Ma desoa 3da me ti so dooso ma kyin akyin akyin aa so obiaa Nsoa me nti menua
I no fit deny I’m blessed o
Ahh oo Ahh
Onyame asesa me curse oo
Ahh oo Ahh
Baabi a y3fri aa yɛde abɛ pie mu ha sei only God knows
Beautiful things will happen through all the highs and lows
yɛ gyedie nsa
Hwe anfa aa mframa bɛfa
Yeah
Thats a blessing
Allahu Akbar
Lord you are great
I will give you all the praise
Nante wɔ valley of death
Nyame Nti I no go shake
Meka me papa kotodwe I never had this
2k dollar mede y3 me car me service
Onyame ab3 sesa me curses
S3 me pie aa I de pull up with with a bad bitch
I’m dripping and sipping don perignon
With a bitch in the kitchen
I’m sitting and thinking how I used to dream bout the blinks and the big things
Swag
but we never had it like that
Mama am gone but I’m coming right back
Mo fiise yapɔn Na y3 ma mo mic check
Sesiaa no nkoso yɛbɛ ko no high tech
Niggas still same but the money don change
How I switch up got you looking all strange
Before you go win you for go through pain
Chale we de ball can’t complain
I came from one to ten
Rate me hustle ninety-nine
Hwɛ me, Mentumi nnyɛ 9-5
Yesu knocking
Come inside
Na mese sika bɔ me dam
Deɛ ɔɔyɛ me ne me ham
Adesua bi so me bɛ tam kɔ
Menne Nyame nɛ nam
Yɛ kyerɛ me Juju I no do sorry
I know Jesus go do for me
The devil keep knocking
What
Mennyɛ no deɛn
Take your Juju I no do sorry
I know Jesus go do for me
(F*ck)
The devil keep knocking
What
Mennyɛ no deɛn
(Kraa)
I no fit deny I’m blessed o
Ahh oo Ahh
Onyame asesa me curse oo
Ahh oo Ahh
Baabi a y3fri aa yɛde abɛ pie mu ha sei only God knows
Beautiful things will happen through all the highs and lows
yɛ gyedie nsa
Hwe anfa aa mframa bɛfa
Yeah
Thats a blessing
Allahu Akbar
Lord you are great
I will give you all the praise
Nante wɔ valley of death
Nyame Nti I no go shake