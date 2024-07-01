Lyrics: Killa Ji Mi by Shatta Wale
(Intro)
Yuh pack
dem son no Sey my God big oh
Dem never know
(Verse 1)
I wan stand no sitting here
Give me my thin
That you still keeping dere
You don know say
Shatta Wale no be stingy mb3
But you dey do me make i do you
No kicking dere
Juwaid tell dem say de money
Just come oh
We dey use air-condition
This time no fan oh
You for dey do am now
Chaley no be go come oh
We no dey trigger Chaley
No be no soldier oh
My Minamino priest captan
Know am oh
You know how we dey do am
Every time full am oh
See us how we dey shine
Inna clear lite
I get thugs no be k9
So when ever you want try
Me I tell you say
(Chorus)
Killa ji mi ma nye mala
Ma nye manor ma nye ma foh
Ma nye ma ba
Ekwasie le falalala
De money come
De money go
De money yie
Killa ji mi ma nye mala
Ma nye mana ma nye ma foh
Ma nye ma ba
Ekwasie le falalala
De money come
De money go
De money yie
(Verse 2)
What I dey talk bout
Dat be de fact oh
Heavy weight dem know say
Me I no be kako
Don’t make Shatta bore
Eno be fun oh
Pack you no say me I no
Dey funbo
Hey guy man
You know we control
You know say
Me I miss kumogi
I tell you
But we dey stand firm
No macho
Cyborg Newtown
Okaio nn Toyota
Mankye komey per
Newtown total
Hey raggo kaa worry
Won twa ame totars
Sheekay priest of zion
Go glabal
Who lie to dem say fall
(Outro)
Packe tell de say
I be serious