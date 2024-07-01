Lyrics: Killa Ji Mi by Shatta Wale

(Intro)

Yuh pack

dem son no Sey my God big oh

Dem never know

(Verse 1)

I wan stand no sitting here

Give me my thin

That you still keeping dere

You don know say

Shatta Wale no be stingy mb3

But you dey do me make i do you

No kicking dere

Juwaid tell dem say de money

Just come oh

We dey use air-condition

This time no fan oh

You for dey do am now

Chaley no be go come oh

We no dey trigger Chaley

No be no soldier oh

My Minamino priest captan

Know am oh

You know how we dey do am

Every time full am oh

See us how we dey shine

Inna clear lite

I get thugs no be k9

So when ever you want try

Me I tell you say

(Chorus)

Killa ji mi ma nye mala

Ma nye manor ma nye ma foh

Ma nye ma ba

Ekwasie le falalala

De money come

De money go

De money yie

Killa ji mi ma nye mala

Ma nye mana ma nye ma foh

Ma nye ma ba

Ekwasie le falalala

De money come

De money go

De money yie

(Verse 2)

What I dey talk bout

Dat be de fact oh

Heavy weight dem know say

Me I no be kako

Don’t make Shatta bore

Eno be fun oh

Pack you no say me I no

Dey funbo

Hey guy man

You know we control

You know say

Me I miss kumogi

I tell you

But we dey stand firm

No macho

Cyborg Newtown

Okaio nn Toyota

Mankye komey per

Newtown total

Hey raggo kaa worry

Won twa ame totars

Sheekay priest of zion

Go glabal

Who lie to dem say fall

(Chorus)

Killa ji mi ma nye mala

Ma nye manor ma nye ma foh

Ma nye ma ba

Ekwasie le falalala

De money come

De money go

De money yie

Killa ji mi ma nye mala

Ma nye manor ma nye ma foh

Ma nye ma ba

Ekwasie le falalala

De money come

De money go

De money yie

(Outro)

Packe tell de say

I be serious