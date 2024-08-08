Lyrics: Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif

I offer you nothing else

And girl you no get any issue

Girl, I go hold you well

And I go do anything that you wish

Minshɛ ma ha bo so don’t gbe mi for here

No want hear say tomorrow morrow somebody else come take you for here

Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

Me no want to lumo

Please don’t give me trouble

You dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

You go be my lover

Do me libi laba, voulez vous

Pick you up in a foreign

Bring it on what is on your mind

Yɛbɛ no tesɛ Bonnie and Clyde babe

And all that you promised to show and tell me

No time aso and I’m right here

You and I together yɛse we go together

Yɛse me pose noaa biaa na wo pose yɛ fly

Me see nah, nah

Life-ing with you girl me love it

Dying with you tell ’em forever

Will I leave ya?

Obisa aa me se nah, nah

Diamond rings in ya body

Darling! Darling!

Come find me

Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

Me no want to lumo

Please don’t give me trouble

You dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

You go be my lover

Do me libi laba, voulez vous

0244 oh my baby

I just want to call your number

I found my person who go take my pain away

What I give up for love

I don’t want to be so jealous

If you leave me baby chaos

Wo nni size o

You too fine o

Oh girl I want you for here

Something nice o

I don’t mind o

Nea wo yɛ me na ɛyɛ me dɛ oo

Minshɛ ma ha bo so don’t gbe mi for here

No want hear say tomorrow morrow somebody else come take you for here

Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

Me no want to lumo

Please don’t give me trouble

You dey do me lomo lomo

This thing no be normal

You go be my lover

Do me libi laba, voulez vous