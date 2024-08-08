Lyrics: Lomo Lomo by KiDi & Black Sherif
I offer you nothing else
And girl you no get any issue
Girl, I go hold you well
And I go do anything that you wish
Minshɛ ma ha bo so don’t gbe mi for here
No want hear say tomorrow morrow somebody else come take you for here
Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
Me no want to lumo
Please don’t give me trouble
You dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
You go be my lover
Do me libi laba, voulez vous
Pick you up in a foreign
Bring it on what is on your mind
Yɛbɛ no tesɛ Bonnie and Clyde babe
And all that you promised to show and tell me
No time aso and I’m right here
You and I together yɛse we go together
Yɛse me pose noaa biaa na wo pose yɛ fly
Me see nah, nah
Life-ing with you girl me love it
Dying with you tell ’em forever
Will I leave ya?
Obisa aa me se nah, nah
Diamond rings in ya body
Darling! Darling!
Come find me
Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
Me no want to lumo
Please don’t give me trouble
You dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
You go be my lover
Do me libi laba, voulez vous
0244 oh my baby
I just want to call your number
I found my person who go take my pain away
What I give up for love
I don’t want to be so jealous
If you leave me baby chaos
Wo nni size o
You too fine o
Oh girl I want you for here
Something nice o
I don’t mind o
Nea wo yɛ me na ɛyɛ me dɛ oo
Minshɛ ma ha bo so don’t gbe mi for here
No want hear say tomorrow morrow somebody else come take you for here
Ohh, you dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
Me no want to lumo
Please don’t give me trouble
You dey do me lomo lomo
This thing no be normal
You go be my lover
Do me libi laba, voulez vous