MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)

[Verse]
I, I wanna fly
Hands in the sky, I wanna fly
You know I like to make it drop, drop, drop
Know I like to make it pop, pop, pop
Make my body wanna talk, talk, talk
Yeah you make me wanna jo, jo, jo
[Refrain]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t got to fear number one in command
I came just to kill me I’m too militant
They want figure eight but I don’t need a man
Steady love how mi whine in mi true religion
[Chorus]
You dealing with a baddie of course
Oh you dealing with a boss
If we break up yeah you know that it’s your loss
Upgraded every dude I ever tossed
Said he want me back he can’t touch this
Baby I already levelled up
You’re looking for love and I’m looking for Jollof
Baby you can’t handle all the sauce
[Post-Chorus]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Sha-Shake it to the max
Please just rewind
Let me shake it to the max
[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t got to fear number one in command
I came just to kill me I’m too militant
They want figure eight but I don’t need a man
Steady love how mi whine in mi true religion
[Chorus]
You dealing with a baddie of course
Oh you dealing with a boss
If we break up yeah you know that it’s your loss
Upgraded every dude I ever tossed
[Post-Chorus]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Sha-Shake it to the max
Please just rewind
Let me shake it to the max