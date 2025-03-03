MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)

[Verse]

I, I wanna fly

Hands in the sky, I wanna fly

You know I like to make it drop, drop, drop

Know I like to make it pop, pop, pop

Make my body wanna talk, talk, talk

Yeah you make me wanna jo, jo, jo

[Refrain]

And if you hear this song then go on bend your back

Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max

Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max

Please just rewind let me shake it to the max

[Pre-Chorus]

Don’t got to fear number one in command

I came just to kill me I’m too militant

They want figure eight but I don’t need a man

Steady love how mi whine in mi true religion

[Chorus]

You dealing with a baddie of course

Oh you dealing with a boss

If we break up yeah you know that it’s your loss

Upgraded every dude I ever tossed

Said he want me back he can’t touch this

Baby I already levelled up

You’re looking for love and I’m looking for Jollof

Baby you can’t handle all the sauce

[Post-Chorus]

And if you hear this song then go on bend your back

Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max

Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max

Please just rewind let me shake it to the max

Shake it to the max

Shake it to the max

Sha-Shake it to the max

Please just rewind

Let me shake it to the max

