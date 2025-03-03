Lyrics

MOILY , Silent Addy – Shake it to the max (Lyrics)

Now you can sing along to Shake It To The Max by Moily and Silent Addy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
https://music.apple.com/gh/album/shake-it-to-the-max-fly-single/1781758060?itscg=30200&itsct=music_box_link&ls=1&app=music&mttnsubad=1781758060&at=10lvkn

[Verse]
I, I wanna fly
Hands in the sky, I wanna fly
You know I like to make it drop, drop, drop
Know I like to make it pop, pop, pop
Make my body wanna talk, talk, talk
Yeah you make me wanna jo, jo, jo

[Refrain]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max

[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t got to fear number one in command
I came just to kill me I’m too militant
They want figure eight but I don’t need a man
Steady love how mi whine in mi true religion

[Chorus]
You dealing with a baddie of course
Oh you dealing with a boss
If we break up yeah you know that it’s your loss
Upgraded every dude I ever tossed
Said he want me back he can’t touch this
Baby I already levelled up
You’re looking for love and I’m looking for Jollof
Baby you can’t handle all the sauce

[Post-Chorus]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Sha-Shake it to the max
Please just rewind
Let me shake it to the max

[Pre-Chorus]
Don’t got to fear number one in command
I came just to kill me I’m too militant
They want figure eight but I don’t need a man
Steady love how mi whine in mi true religion

[Chorus]
You dealing with a baddie of course
Oh you dealing with a boss
If we break up yeah you know that it’s your loss
Upgraded every dude I ever tossed

[Post-Chorus]
And if you hear this song then go on bend your back
Go on bend your knees baby shake it to the max
Will the DJ please turn up the bass to the max
Please just rewind let me shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Shake it to the max
Sha-Shake it to the max
Please just rewind
Let me shake it to the max

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

MOLIY drops ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ feat. Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

Lyrics: Long Distance by Choirmaster (Praye Honeho)

Lyrics: TaaTaa by Wutah Kobby

Lyrics: So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML

Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther 2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

TGMA. Credit: Ghana Music/TGMA.
TGMA 2025: Organizers unveil activity lineup
News
Jesse Delali
Jesse Delali ‘The Smiling Drummer’ debuts with ‘For All You’ve Done’
Music
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Worship The King! Kofi Owusu Peprah teams up with Siisi Baidoo & Brian Kuffour on new song
Music
Akwaboah
Akwaboah drops another timeless Highlife song; ‘Never’
Music
1Life Network
1Life Network opens submissions for artist residency program
News

Popular

KloudedKeys. Photo Credit: KloudedKeys
KloudedKeys pledges undying love on new single “Mine”
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos