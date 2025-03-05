Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie

This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena
Any time you turning around
I dey want see ya back throwey
The way you dey move
I no fit compose ey
Hmm
B3 osum) dragon
Make I give you fire non stop
In ya womb like a surgeon
Like the way you dey rough me all night long
Chorus
Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh
Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena
Girl I’m stuck on your waistline
Anadwo yi tw3n me na Ama 3y3 a woda ntem
S3 m’aba duru fie na w’ahw3 mini da mpamu
Eba no saa me hy3 da y3 meho s3 mereb3da
Nso wobu hyia me a na merebe keka ns3m
Ose baby are you okay?
Me se Ama merewu
Wonim adwene bone nkoa aba metirimu?
Osofoba na w’ama m’adwene mu nyinaa ay3 Baltasar
Nanso 3mpare me w) Yesu dinmu me Nyame tiase
Sudw3
Dane w’akyi no ma me poos3
De3 ma do b3y3 wo no wob3tu woky3
Odo fefe m’ano na ma me nhunu s3 mene obia ndi ns3
S3 wob) medin a ma m’atanfo 3nte
Ride me yie na meso nsaa nte
Anadwo yi, ma m3nfa meti nante
Chorus
Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh
Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena
Girl I’m stuck on your waistline