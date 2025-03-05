Lyrics

Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie

Enjoy the smooth lyrical flow of Kojo Blak's Next Door, featuring the award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer

This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena

Any time you turning around
I dey want see ya back throwey
The way you dey move
I no fit compose ey
Hmm

B3 osum) dragon
Make I give you fire non stop
In ya womb like a surgeon
Like the way you dey rough me all night long

Chorus

Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh
Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door

This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena
Girl I’m stuck on your waistline

Anadwo yi tw3n me na Ama 3y3 a woda ntem
S3 m’aba duru fie na w’ahw3 mini da mpamu
Eba no saa me hy3 da y3 meho s3 mereb3da
Nso wobu hyia me a na merebe keka ns3m
Ose baby are you okay?
Me se Ama merewu
Wonim adwene bone nkoa aba metirimu?
Osofoba na w’ama m’adwene mu nyinaa ay3 Baltasar
Nanso 3mpare me w) Yesu dinmu me Nyame tiase

Sudw3
Dane w’akyi no ma me poos3
De3 ma do b3y3 wo no wob3tu woky3
Odo fefe m’ano na ma me nhunu s3 mene obia ndi ns3
S3 wob) medin a ma m’atanfo 3nte
Ride me yie na meso nsaa nte
Anadwo yi, ma m3nfa meti nante

Chorus

Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh
Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door
And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)
Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)
Them go hear next door

This kinda physic you get
Edey make me throwey
W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation
Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey
W’ama me ntumi ntena
Girl I’m stuck on your waistline

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song

All Time Favourite Ghanaian Love Songs

Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance

Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out

Discover the Rising Stars: 15 Ghanaian Artists You Need to Know in 2025

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Skyface SDW Skyface SDW features O’Kenneth on new song ‘Virgin’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW features O’Kenneth on new song ‘Virgin’
Music
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

2hype Foreign Girl
2hype Foreign Girl sings about hope and perseverance in ‘Bibiaa Beye Fine’
Music
233Boy YGA
Dracula! 233Boy YGA releases new song
Music
Kofi Mante. Photo Credit: Kofi Mante
Kofi Mante drops inspiring new Hit “Nhyira” ft. Apya – A song of hope and resilience
Music
Budding artist Notse
Notse declares musical warfare with his latest single, ‘Armageddon’
Music
Klu. Photo Credit: Klu/X
Klu releases official video for “Change I Mean”
Music

Popular

99Phaces. Photo Credit: 99Phaces/Instagram.
99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”
Music
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos