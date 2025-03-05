Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie

This kinda physic you get

Edey make me throwey

W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation

Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey

W’ama me ntumi ntena

Any time you turning around

I dey want see ya back throwey

The way you dey move

I no fit compose ey

Hmm

B3 osum) dragon

Make I give you fire non stop

In ya womb like a surgeon

Like the way you dey rough me all night long

Chorus

Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)

Na my talent oh

Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)

Them go hear next door

And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)

Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)

Them go hear next door

This kinda physic you get

Edey make me throwey

W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation

Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey

W’ama me ntumi ntena

Girl I’m stuck on your waistline

Anadwo yi tw3n me na Ama 3y3 a woda ntem

S3 m’aba duru fie na w’ahw3 mini da mpamu

Eba no saa me hy3 da y3 meho s3 mereb3da

Nso wobu hyia me a na merebe keka ns3m

Ose baby are you okay?

Me se Ama merewu

Wonim adwene bone nkoa aba metirimu?

Osofoba na w’ama m’adwene mu nyinaa ay3 Baltasar

Nanso 3mpare me w) Yesu dinmu me Nyame tiase

Sudw3

Dane w’akyi no ma me poos3

De3 ma do b3y3 wo no wob3tu woky3

Odo fefe m’ano na ma me nhunu s3 mene obia ndi ns3

S3 wob) medin a ma m’atanfo 3nte

Ride me yie na meso nsaa nte

Anadwo yi, ma m3nfa meti nante

Chorus

Anadwo y3 d3 oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)

Na my talent oh

Shey your mind dey (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)

Them go hear next door

And everyday oh ( sudw3, sudw3, sudw3)

Na my talent oh (ma no kupe, kupe, kupe oh)

Them go hear next door

This kinda physic you get

Edey make me throwey

W’ama me ntumi ntena give you standing ovation

Cut into pieces like say you be scissors ey

W’ama me ntumi ntena

Girl I’m stuck on your waistline