Single: Terrified by Juls & Ami Faku

Juls holds successful songwriting camp

2022 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Can’t Get Enough by Juls feat. Projexx

Video: I Got You by Juls feat. Tay Iwar

2022 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: My Size by Juls feat. King Promise, Darkovibes & Joey B

Single: Summer in the Ends (Zikomo Remix) by Juls feat. Zikomo & Jaz Karis