Audio: Chairman by Phrimpong feat. Ypee, Biq Dollar & Strongman

Single: Abonten (Shellinz) by Vybz Shella

Audio: Chairman (Freestyle) by Eno Barony

Single: Befaakor by Vybz Shella

Video: Broke Life by Takum feat. Fameye & Vybz Shella

Audio: Chairman by Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung feat. Yaw Tog

Audio: Akpe Na Mawu (Thank You God) by Vybz Shella

The historic weekend that saw the birth & death of 4 major industry 'beefs'

Kwesi Arthur bound by own lyric from replying DopeNation