KobbyRockz drops artwork and tracklist for ‘Straight Outta Kantamanto’ album

KobbyRockz reveals upcoming album ‘Straight Outta Kantamanto’

Video: Aviator by KobbyRockz

Single: Dead And Back by KobbyRockz

1 On 1: KobbyRockz talks about his career, growth & aviator

Single: Aviator by KobbyRockz

Dead & Back! Get set for new music by KobbyRockz

EP: Kwabena Yesu by KobbyRockz

New KobbyRockz EP on it’s way