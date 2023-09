Shatta Wale Bows to Sammy Flex’s Appeal, Cancels Freedom Wave Concert and Targets Stonebwoy in New Song

No Reservations Yet: Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s Duel for Accra Sports Stadium, NSA Director Clarifies

Taabea Proudly Sponsors the 7th GMA UK headlined by Shatta Wale: Get Your Tickets Now!

Shatta Wale calls Stonebwoy “just a curtain-raiser who won’t blow globally” in latest feud!

Video: Body Remix by Mista Myles feat. Shatta Wale

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo Calls out Shatta Wale’s O2 Arena Remarks

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale’s Request to Trim off Majesty’s Locs

Audio: Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

Audio: Only God by Shatta Wale