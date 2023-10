Afrofuture Festival 2023: Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif to Headline the Ultimate Celebration of African Culture and Music

Camidoh, Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, others bag nominations in African Entertainment Awards USA – See Full List

Black Sherif emerges 2023 BET Hip-hop Awards Best International Flow winner!

Black Sherif announced in first wave of artistes performing at Afronation Nigeria!

Watch Black Sherif shoot down soul-selling claims by fan amid envious Ellesse deal & global success – FULL VIDEO HERE

Adane Best Praises Black Sherif’s Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry

Black Sherif earns 2nd nomination in 2023 BET HipHop Awards; hints on haters wanting to slash his throat!

Video: Simmer Down by Black Sherif

Video: YAYA by Black Sherif