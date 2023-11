Supa Gaeta releases “Don’t Leave Me Alone” – A compelling tale of rejected love

DJ Mic Smith will shoot up your temperature with this Mr Drew & Yung D3mz assisted Afrobeat banger; Thermometer

Supa Gaeta’s “Road To DND” charts at #1 on Apple Music

Audio: Shut Up by Supa Gaeta feat. BRYAN THE MENSAH & Yung Pabi

This song hard! Timbaland renders unsolicited & spontaneous hype to DJ Mic Smith’s ‘Jama’ hit

Video: Better by Haywaya feat. Adomaa

Haywaya promises something ‘Better’ with Adomaa this August 24th!

Video: Text Me by Supa Gaeta feat. Oxlade

EP: Supa SZN by Supa Gaeta