Video: Bubble Up by Latext Foreigner

Single: Ma We No (I Chop Am) by Latext Foreigner

EP: Love Matters by Latext Foreigner

Latext Foreigner to release new EP ‘Love Matters’ on 31st March

Video: Love You Forever (Performance Video) by Latext Foreigner

Single: Abrabo by Latext Foreigner

Video: Bronya (Christmas Song) by Bliss Drums feat. GH Allstars

Latext Foreigner gets set to debut with Abrabo

Audio: Bronya by Lil Win feat. Kuami Eugene