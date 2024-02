Addressing Disunity in the Bono Region Music Industry: Richy Menseida’s Call to Action – More HERE!

Audio: Raw Freestyle by Efia Odo

Album: What I’ve Been Missing by Blackway

Audio: Holy Father by Wendy Shay feat. Ras Kuuku

Asantehene Lauds Diana Hamilton for Gospel Music Impact Ahead of Awake Experience Kumasi Edition – More HERE!

Fameye’s Painful Heartbreak Experience: Spending GHS 3000 in One Night, Tears, Booze & a Deep Sleep! – Full Details HERE!

Hajia 4Reall Pleads Guilty to Romance Scam; Prone to a 5-yr Jail term & restitution of over GHS 25,000,000 – Full Details HERE!

New Update! Hajia 4Reall’s US law firm speaks after judgment

Video: Back 2 Sender by K.K Fosu