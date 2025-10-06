Ad imageAd image
Guest Blogger

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale & Sarkodie could sell out O2 – Mod Dee

Mod Dee urges collaboration and risk-taking for a joint concert abroad featuring Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale & Sarkodie.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Mod Dee
Mod DeePhoto Credit: Emmanuel Boafo

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have each proven their star power by filling stadiums right here in Ghana.

Their solo concerts have consistently demonstrated that they command loyal fanbases and have the ability to draw massive crowds. But what if these three giants of Ghanaian music came together for a joint concert outside the country?

In a brief interview, Emmanuel Boafo Opare, popularly known as Mod Dee, CEO of Shadout TV, shared his thoughts on what could be a history-making event for Ghana’s music industry.

“If Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie come together, with the right support from our Nigerian brothers, selling out the O2 Arena would be very easy,” he said.

However, Mod Dee didn’t shy away from highlighting the challenges. According to him, the real issue isn’t about talent or demand—it’s about who is willing to take the risk.

“Almost all the big shows in the diaspora are organised by Nigerians,” he pointed out. “The question is, will they be ready to take that risk with Ghanaian musicians?”

There’s no doubt that conversations around Ghanaian music struggling to fully break into international markets continue to emerge. And while the potential is evident, Mod Dee believes the lack of trustworthy or capable promoters within Ghana is a major obstacle.

“We can actually do it, but I just don’t believe any Ghanaian promoter at this moment is ready—or able—to pull it off,” he said frankly. “Unless Nigerian promoters step in.”

As the industry continues to grow, and fans around the world push for greater African unity in music, perhaps the dream of a sold-out O2 show featuring Ghana’s biggest stars isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.

But it will take vision, collaboration, and—most importantly—the right people willing to invest and take the leap.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Sarkodie releases ‘Asante Yɛ Oman’ after historic Kumasi concert
Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’
Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’
New music! The Torcher EP by Stonebwoy is here
I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Empress Afi Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
Next Article Dan Drizzy Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Flowking Stone
Flowking Stone drops ‘Soontime’ music video feat. Kwesi Amewuga
Music
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Dan Drizzy
Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience
Music
Cool JB
Cool JB honours resilience and love in ‘Family Matter’ feat. Inspiraystonner
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Empress Afi
Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
News
AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay sets October 24 release for “The Odyssey” LP
News
Sometimes by Shaker feat. Fameye & Asi
Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
Music
Amerado
Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music

You Might Also Like