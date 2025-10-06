Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale & Sarkodie could sell out O2 – Mod Dee

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have each proven their star power by filling stadiums right here in Ghana.

Their solo concerts have consistently demonstrated that they command loyal fanbases and have the ability to draw massive crowds. But what if these three giants of Ghanaian music came together for a joint concert outside the country?

In a brief interview, Emmanuel Boafo Opare, popularly known as Mod Dee, CEO of Shadout TV, shared his thoughts on what could be a history-making event for Ghana’s music industry.

“If Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie come together, with the right support from our Nigerian brothers, selling out the O2 Arena would be very easy,” he said.

However, Mod Dee didn’t shy away from highlighting the challenges. According to him, the real issue isn’t about talent or demand—it’s about who is willing to take the risk.

“Almost all the big shows in the diaspora are organised by Nigerians,” he pointed out. “The question is, will they be ready to take that risk with Ghanaian musicians?”

There’s no doubt that conversations around Ghanaian music struggling to fully break into international markets continue to emerge. And while the potential is evident, Mod Dee believes the lack of trustworthy or capable promoters within Ghana is a major obstacle.

“We can actually do it, but I just don’t believe any Ghanaian promoter at this moment is ready—or able—to pull it off,” he said frankly. “Unless Nigerian promoters step in.”

As the industry continues to grow, and fans around the world push for greater African unity in music, perhaps the dream of a sold-out O2 show featuring Ghana’s biggest stars isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.

But it will take vision, collaboration, and—most importantly—the right people willing to invest and take the leap.