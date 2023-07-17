Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #28 July, 15th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Terminator by King Promise
|1
|10
|3
|2.
|Goodsin by OliveTheBoy
|1
|6
|1
|3.
|Aseda by Nacee
|1
|13
|2
|4.
|Twatis by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Kweku Smoke
|4
|6
|4
|5.
|Hossana by Banzy Banero
|5
|2
|10
|6.
|Try Me by Sarkodie
|4
|3
|5
|7.
|Into The Future by Stonebwoy
|2
|10
|7
|8.
|Odo by Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW
|6
|3
|6
|9.
|Scar by Gyakie & JBEE
|1
|12
|8
|10.
|Wayε Me Yie (Allstars Rendition) by Piesie Esther
|3
|10
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.