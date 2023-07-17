fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
Terminator by King Promise
Terminator by King Promise
Week #28 July, 15th 2022.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1103
2.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy161
3.Aseda by Nacee1132
4.Twatis by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Kweku Smoke464
5.Hossana by Banzy Banero5210
6.Try Me by Sarkodie435
7.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2107
8.Odo by Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW636
9.Scar by Gyakie & JBEE1128
10.Wayε Me Yie (Allstars Rendition) by Piesie Esther3109
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

1st May 2023
2023 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

24th April 2023
2023 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

17th April 2023
2023 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

11th April 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 20: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker