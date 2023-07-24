2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #29 July, 22nd 2022. P W L 1. Terminator by King Promise 1 11 1 2. Goodsin by OliveTheBoy 1 7 2 3. Aseda by Nacee 1 14 3 4. Hossana by Banzy Banero 4 3 5 5. Twatis by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Kweku Smoke 4 7 4 6. Odo by Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW 6 4 8 7. Into The Future by Stonebwoy 2 11 7 8. Scar by Gyakie & JBEE 1 13 9 9. Try Me by Sarkodie 4 4 6 10. Bad Boy by Lasmid 10 1 –

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

