2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Bad Boy by Lasmid
Bad Boy by Lasmid
Week #29 July, 22nd 2022.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1111
2.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy172
3.Aseda by Nacee1143
4.Hossana by Banzy Banero435
5.Twatis by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Kweku Smoke474
6.Odo by Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW648
7.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2117
8.Scar by Gyakie & JBEE1139
9.Try Me by Sarkodie446
10.Bad Boy by Lasmid101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

