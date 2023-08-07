fbpx
2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy
Week #31 August 5th 2022.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1131
2.Aseda by Nacee1162
3.Hossana by Banzy Banero354
4.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy193
5.Bad Boy by Lasmid537
6.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2136
7.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy71
8.Twatis by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Kweku Smoke495
9.Odo by Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW668
10.Scar by Gyakie & JBEE1159
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

