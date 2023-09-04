2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #35 September 2nd 2023. P W L 1. Terminator by King Promise 1 17 1 2. Aseda by Nacee 1 20 2 3. Vero by Kelvyn Boy 3 4 3 4. Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy 4 5 5 5. Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty 5 2 9 6. Goodsin by OliveTheBoy 1 13 6 7. Bad Boy by Lasmid 4 7 4 8. Hossana by Banzy Banero 3 9 7 9. Into The Future by Stonebwoy 2 17 8 10. Yaya by Black Sherif 10 1 –

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

