fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 41 mins ago
Take Care of Yourself Blacko by Black Sherif
Take Care of Yourself Blacko by Black Sherif
Week #35 September 2nd 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1171
2.Aseda by Nacee1202
3.Vero by Kelvyn Boy343
4.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy455
5.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty529
6.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1136
7.Bad Boy by Lasmid474
8.Hossana by Banzy Banero397
9.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2178
10.Yaya by Black Sherif101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 41 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Aseda by Nacee

2023 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

19th June 2023
Aseda by Nacee

2023 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

12th June 2023
Terminator by King Promise

2023 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

5th June 2023
Terminator by King Promise

2023 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

29th May 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker