2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Terminator (Remix) by King Promise feat. Young Jonn
Week #38 September 23rd 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1201
2.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty253
3.Aseda by Nacee1232
4.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1165
5.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado5210
6.Bad Boy by Lasmid4106
7.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy484
8.Yaya by Black Sherif848
9.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2209
10.Vero by Kelvyn Boy377
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
