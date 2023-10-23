Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #42 October 21st 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Terminator by King Promise
|1
|24
|1
|2.
|Victory by Joyce Blessing
|2
|4
|2
|3.
|Mo by Piesie Esther
|2
|3
|6
|4.
|Aseda by Nacee
|1
|27
|4
|5.
|Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty
|2
|9
|3
|6.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|4
|6
|5
|7.
|Goodsin by OliveTheBoy
|1
|20
|7
|8.
|Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
|4
|12
|8
|9.
|Into The Future by Stonebwoy
|2
|24
|10
|10.
|Bad Boy by Lasmid
|4
|14
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
