2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno
Week #43 October 29th 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1251
2.Mo by Piesie Esther243
3.Victory by Joyce Blessing252
4.Aseda by Nacee1284
5.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado476
6.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty2105
7.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1217
8.Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno81
9.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2259
10.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy4138
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
