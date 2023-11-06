Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #44 November 4th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Terminator by King Promise
|1
|26
|1
|2.
|Mo by Piesie Esther
|2
|5
|2
|3.
|Victory by Joyce Blessing
|2
|6
|3
|4.
|Aseda by Nacee
|1
|29
|4
|5.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|4
|8
|5
|6.
|Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno
|6
|2
|8
|7.
|Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty
|2
|11
|6
|8.
|Goodsin by OliveTheBoy
|1
|22
|7
|9.
|Into The Future by Stonebwoy
|2
|26
|9
|10.
|Till We Die by Sarkodie feat. Ruger
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
