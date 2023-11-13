fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 37 mins ago
Rent Free by Gyakie
Rent Free by Gyakie
Week #45 November 11th 2023.PWL
1.Mo by Piesie Esther162
2.Terminator by King Promise1271
3.Victory by Joyce Blessing273
4.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado495
5.Aseda by Nacee1304
6.Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno636
7.Till We Die by Sarkodie feat. Ruger7210
8.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1238
9.Rent Free by Gyakie91
10.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2279
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 37 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Case Remix by Mr Drew feat. Mophty

2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

28th August 2023
Terminator by King Promise

2023 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

21st August 2023
Vero by Kelvyn Boy

2023 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

14th August 2023
Likor by KiDi feat. Stonebwoy

2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

7th August 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker