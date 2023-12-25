2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #51 December 23rd 2023. P W L 1. Monica by Kuami Eugene 1 6 2 2. Otan by Sarkodie 2 2 7 3. Kwaku Ananse by Amerado 1 15 1 4. Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene 4 3 4 5. Terminator by King Promise 1 33 5 6. Mo by Piesie Esther 1 12 3 7. Victory by Joyce Blessing 2 13 6 8. Perfect Combi by King Promise & Gabzy 8 3 9 9. Aseda by Nacee 1 36 8 10. Rent Free by Gyakie 7 7 10

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

