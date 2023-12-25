fbpx
2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #51 December 23rd 2023.PWL
1.Monica by Kuami Eugene162
2.Otan by Sarkodie227
3.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1151
4.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene434
5.Terminator by King Promise1335
6.Mo by Piesie Esther1123
7.Victory by Joyce Blessing2136
8.Perfect Combi by King Promise & Gabzy839
9.Aseda by Nacee1368
10.Rent Free by Gyakie7710
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

