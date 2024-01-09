fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Pain In Glory by O'Kenneth & Xlimkid
Week #1 January 6th 2023.PWL
1.Otan by Sarkodie141
2.Monica by Kuami Eugene182
3.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene353
4.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1174
5.Terminator by King Promise1355
6.Mo by Piesie Esther1146
7.Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlimkid71
8.Victory by Joyce Blessing2157
9.Overlord by Stonebwoy929
10.Rent Free by Gyakie7910
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
