2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #1 January 6th 2023. P W L 1. Otan by Sarkodie 1 4 1 2. Monica by Kuami Eugene 1 8 2 3. Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene 3 5 3 4. Kwaku Ananse by Amerado 1 17 4 5. Terminator by King Promise 1 35 5 6. Mo by Piesie Esther 1 14 6 7. Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlimkid 7 1 – 8. Victory by Joyce Blessing 2 15 7 9. Overlord by Stonebwoy 9 2 9 10. Rent Free by Gyakie 7 9 10

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.