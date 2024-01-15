fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
Week #2 January 13th 2023.PWL
1.Otan by Sarkodie151
2.Monica by Kuami Eugene192
3.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene363
4.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1184
5.Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlimkid527
6.Mo by Piesie Esther1156
7.Terminator by King Promise1365
8.Overlord by Stonebwoy839
9.Victory by Joyce Blessing2168
10.Rent Free by Gyakie71010
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

