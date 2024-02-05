fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #5 February 3rd 2023.PWL
1.Monica by Kuami Eugene1121
2.Otan by Sarkodie182
3.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene393
4.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo4210
5.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1215
6.Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlimkid454
7.Rent Free by Gyakie1139
8.Mo by Piesie Esther1186
9.Overlord by Stonebwoy767
10.Terminator by King Promise1398
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

