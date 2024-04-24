Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #16 April 20th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Paris by King Promise
|1
|5
|1
|2.
|Aseda by King Paluta
|1
|5
|2
|3.
|Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii
|3
|4
|3
|4.
|Shut Up by Black Sherif
|4
|2
|4
|5.
|Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah
|5
|2
|5
|6.
|Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle
|6
|2
|7
|7.
|Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta
|4
|6
|6
|8.
|Canopy by Kuami Eugene
|8
|3
|8
|9.
|The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo
|1
|13
|9
|10.
|Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
