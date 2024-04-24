fbpx
2024 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata
Week #16 April 20th 2023.PWL
1.Paris by King Promise151
2.Aseda by King Paluta152
3.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii343
4.Shut Up by Black Sherif424
5.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah525
6.Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle627
7.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta466
8.Canopy by Kuami Eugene838
9.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo1139
10.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

