2024 Week 18: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Ghana Music
Puul by Lasmid
Puul by Lasmid
Week #18 May 4th 2024.PWL
1.Aseda by King Paluta171
2.Paris by King Promise172
3.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii363
4.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah444
5.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata537
6.Canopy by Kuami Eugene658
7.Shut Up by Black Sherif445
8.Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle646
9.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta489
10.Puul by Lasmid101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 18 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

