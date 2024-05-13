fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Testimony by Team Eternity
Testimony by Team Eternity
Week #19 May 11th 2024.PWL
1.Aseda by King Paluta181
2.Paris by King Promise182
3.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii373
4.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata445
5.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah454
6.Canopy by Kuami Eugene666
7.Puul by Lasmid7210
8.Shut Up by Black Sherif457
9.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu91
10.Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle658
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 18 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2021 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2021 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

26th October 2021
2022 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

31st January 2022
2021 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2021 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

13th September 2021
Week #47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

26th November 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 19 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown