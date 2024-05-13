Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #19 May 11th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Aseda by King Paluta
|1
|8
|1
|2.
|Paris by King Promise
|1
|8
|2
|3.
|Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii
|3
|7
|3
|4.
|Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata
|4
|4
|5
|5.
|Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah
|4
|5
|4
|6.
|Canopy by Kuami Eugene
|6
|6
|6
|7.
|Puul by Lasmid
|7
|2
|10
|8.
|Shut Up by Black Sherif
|4
|5
|7
|9.
|Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle
|6
|5
|8
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
