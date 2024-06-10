fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Avana (Deluxe) by OliveTheBoy
Avana (Deluxe) by OliveTheBoy
Week #23 June 8th 2024.PWL
1.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu152
2.Aseda by King Paluta1121
3.Paris by King Promise1123
4.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii3114
5.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata485
6.Asylum by OliveTheBoy61
7.Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy71
8.Puul by Lasmid768
9.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah497
10.Canopy by Kuami Eugene6109
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 21 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Scar by Gyakie & JBEE

2023 Week 20: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

22nd May 2023
Week #10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown.

Week #10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

11th March 2019

2022 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

5th September 2022
Top 10 trending Ghana songs of 2019

Top 10 trending Ghana songs of 2019

30th December 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 23 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown