Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #23 June 8th 2024.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu
|1
|5
|2
|2.
|Aseda by King Paluta
|1
|12
|1
|3.
|Paris by King Promise
|1
|12
|3
|4.
|Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii
|3
|11
|4
|5.
|Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata
|4
|8
|5
|6.
|Asylum by OliveTheBoy
|6
|1
|–
|7.
|Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy
|7
|1
|–
|8.
|Puul by Lasmid
|7
|6
|8
|9.
|Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah
|4
|9
|7
|10.
|Canopy by Kuami Eugene
|6
|10
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic