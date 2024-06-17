fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 26 seconds ago
1 minute read
Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy
Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy
Week #24 June 15th 2024.PWL
1.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu161
2.Aseda by King Paluta1132
3.Asylum by OliveTheBoy326
4.Paris by King Promise1133
5.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii3124
6.Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy627
7.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata495
8.Puul by Lasmid778
9.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah4109
10.Canopy by Kuami Eugene61110
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 21 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 26 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

14th November 2022
Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

8th April 2019
2020 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2020 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

13th April 2020
Week #20: Week ending Saturday, May 13th, 2017. Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown.

Week #19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

13th May 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 23 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown