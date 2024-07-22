fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Kilos Milos by Black Sherif
Week #29 July 20th 2024.PWL
1.Defe Defe by Team Eternity ft. Naana Asiedu1111
2.Aseda by King Paluta1182
3.Makoma by King Paluta327
4.Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation353
5.Killa Ji Mi by Shatta Wale545
6.Favourite Story by King Promise, Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy374
7.Asylum by OliveTheBoy376
8.Paris by King Promise1188
9.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah4159
10.Kilos Milos by Black Sherif101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

